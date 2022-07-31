Dragon Ball Super Illustrator Celebrates Goku with New Cover Art

Dragon Ball Super is one of the biggest franchises in anime, and the series is proving as much with its new film. If you did not know, Gohan and Piccolo are at the lead in theaters, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is bringing fans back to the IP in droves. Of course, plenty have kept up it courtesy of Toyotaro's manga, and the artist just dropped a new piece of Goku art for fans to enjoy.

As you can see below, the artwork comes courtesy of the latest Dragon Ball Super volume in Japan. Toyotaro did a piece of inside cover art, and there was no one better to ink than Goku.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 19 Inside Cover. New Goku illustration by Toyotaro! pic.twitter.com/z4gqoKrwoo — Hype (@DbsHype) July 29, 2022

The artwork is done in greyscale as you can tell, and it shows Goku in the heat of battle. His torn outfit and undershirt make it clear the Saiyan's opponent isn't some run of the mill baddie. Dragon Ball fans know that well as the manga has kept Goku busy with a new foe as of late. Gas has kept Goku and Vegeta tied up battle with Granolah for months at this point, but that feud came to an end just recently. After all, it is about time Dragon Ball Super kickstarted a new arc, so it's nice to see Toyotaro send off the story with Goku.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball's latest arc, you can read the manga online through the Shonen Jump app or MangaPlus. The franchise's next big release is also slated to land globally once August rolls in. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to hit theaters stateside on August 16th and will move to other international markets afterwards.

What do you think of this latest tribute to Goku? Where do you want to see Dragon Ball Super go with its next arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.