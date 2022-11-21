Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.

The official website for Dragon Ball Super has announced that the manga will be returning for new chapters beginning on December 20th with Chapter 88 of the series. This falls in line with previous teases that we would get to see a new arc of the series some time in 2022, and the more exciting element of the announcement was the reveal of the first teaser image as to what we can expect to see in the upcoming "Super Hero" arc. Check it out below as spotted by @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

"The first illustration of Goten & Trunks in their superhero-style outfits! The mischievous duo of the half-Saiyans become heroes who protect the peace of the city...?"



Chapter 88 drops on December 20. pic.twitter.com/FHEZEv4ipO — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) November 20, 2022

What is Coming Next in Dragon Ball Super?

The official Dragon Ball website revealed that the next major arc of the series is dubbed the "Super Hero" arc. While this could mean it ties into the events of the latest feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the only thing that has been confirmed as far as the first look at the new arc is that Teenage Goten and Trunks will be playing a major role in it. Not only will be the debut of this look in the manga, but it seems like they've gotten a makeover for the occasion too.

Getting teenage Goten and Trunks much like the way they looked in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does seem to tease that the next arc will be taking place around the events of the movie, but there are questions as to what that could mean for the timeline of the manga. Because as fans still try to place the events of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner and Granolah arcs within the overall canon, this could be a way to help place them within the anime's continuity.

Are you excited to see that Dragon Ball Super's manga is coming back? What are you hoping to see from Dragon Ball Super's next arc?