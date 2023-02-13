Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at Chapter 90

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for another update, and manga fans just got a taste of what's to come. If you did not know, the series is working through a prequel arc to the 'Super Hero' movie that involves Gotten and Trunks. The pair will pop up in chapter 90 in a few weeks, and a first look at the update just went live.

As you can see below, the preview comes from the official Dragon Ball website, and it comes in the form of a sketch. Art done by Toyotaro for the manga was released ahead of the chapter 90 drafts, and this piece highlights Krillin of all people.

We can see the police officer busting into a convenience store of some sort, and the shop is being run by zombies. The gang is said to the same ones from Mount Butterfly, so they have something to do with the Red Ribbon Army. Krillin won't let shock keep him from apprehending the zombies this time around, but there could be other threats in the area our hero has no idea about.

A short blurb for chapter 90 was also released with this preview if you'd like to analyze it. "Goten and Trunks finally face off against Dr. Hedo," it reads. "Don't miss the clash between the two half-Saiyan superheroes and Dr. Hedo's android army!"

As you can see, this arc is delving into the thick of things this month, so Dragon Ball Super's prequel saga might be a short one. Beyond this Super Hero aside, fans have no clue where the manga will go next. We know Goku and Vegeta are training hard following their easy defeat at Black Frieza's hands. The series could go anywhere at this point, but for now, the manga has some loose ends to finish with this prequel arc.

