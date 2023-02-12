Dragon Ball Pits Broly Against Gogeta in Epic Rematch: Watch

Dragon Ball has been around the block plenty of times, and it knows which of its fighters fans want to watch the most. Goku and Vegeta never fail to top the list, but over the years, the anime's fusions have become rather popular picks. This is why Dragon Ball Super ended up having Broly take on Gogeta on the big screen years ago. And now, the IP just let the fighters duke it out once more.

The special fight comes courtesy of Super Dragon Ball Heroes as the PR anime released a new episode. It is there fans can find Vegeta and Goku fused at the hip while taking on Broly. And if the battle looks a little familiar to you, there is good reason for such.

Gogeta vs Broly – DBS Broly | SDBH Anime (side by side) pic.twitter.com/Squlnkiy5L — Hype (@DbsHype) February 12, 2023

If you did not know, the miniseries brought Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta center stage this week to fight Broly, and the battle was brutal. You can see a bit of it above, and as suspected, Gogeta is able to give even Enraged Broly a run for it. However, the fight choreo in Super Dragon Ball Heroes is pretty familiar, and that is because it is all an homage to the Saiyans' recent big-screen fight. Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the direct inspiration for the battle down to some of its attack combos, so you have a good eye if you noticed this from the start.

Of course, this rematch between Gogeta and Broly isn't over. We know how the pair ended their fight the first time, and Dragon Ball has given us every reason to believe Gogeta will come out victorious in this match. However, anything can happen when Super Dragon Ball Heroes is involved, so fans will want to stay tuned to the web anime as more episodes go live this winter.

