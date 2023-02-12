Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Out Broly's Rage

Dragon Ball Super reintroduced fans to the fan favorite villain Broly with a whole new canonical take on the powerful foe, and now one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of just how much of an impact that reintroduction had by tapping into the Saiyan's rage! Following the end of the TV anime's original run several years ago, series creator Akira Toriyama shook things up big time with some massive shifts in the franchise's canon. This then resulted in the previously non-canon movie villain Broly becoming an official part of the series' timeline.

Introduced into Dragon Ball Super: Broly with a brand new origin, personality, and look, Broly was officially brought back as a major piece of the Saiyan lore that's still fitting into the greater puzzle. We might have seen his role in the series continue just a bit with the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but who knows long it will take to bring him back. As fans continue to wait for what Broly could be doing next in the series, this awesome cosplay from artist eliafery on TikTok has brought the angry Saiyan to life. Check it out:

When Will Broly Show Up in Dragon Ball Super Next?

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released around theaters last year, and now fans are just gearing up for the official home media release of the series coming later this year. It was a pretty big deal as it continues to be one of Toei Animation's biggest successes of last year. Fans are more curious to see where it leads for Broly and all of the returning characters, however, that we want to see even more of with new anime adventures in the future. As for what to expect from the movie itself, it's teased as such:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!" If you're curious about how it shook out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero here.

What are you hoping to see Broly when he comes back in Dragon Ball Super? Which version of the fighter do you prefer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!