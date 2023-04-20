Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Chi-Chi's Beast Mode

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn't just bring back the Red Ribbon Army, it also introduced some wild new transformations to the shonen series. Both Gohan and Piccolo were given their respective new forms in Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo, giving them the power increase they needed to defeat both the Red Ribbon Army, the Gamma siblings, and Cell Max. Now, one fan artist has imagined what Gohan's mom might have looked like had she achieved the same transformation and found her own "Beast Mode".

Gohan's new transformation was unleashed in a scene that was somewhat similar to the son of Goku gaining the Super Saiyan 2 transformation, letting his anger hit a boiling point and achieving the Beast form. While we haven't had much of an opportunity to explore Gohan Beast, the manga is currently retelling the story of the latest film and adding new details to the storyline. Perhaps, when we see Gohan Beast debut in the manga, we will learn more about the new transformation and whether this is a form that is unique to Gohan himself or if other Saiyans might be able to work their way to having their hair turn gray in the future of the franchise.

Chi-Chi Beast

Unfortunately, despite everyone in her family having the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan, Chi-Chi has not been able to keep up with the boys in her clan. While Goku's partner was a force to be reckoned with in the original Dragon Ball series, managing to fight Goku toe-to-toe, she has fallen behind in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super respectively. Luckily, one fan artist has managed to imagine what Chi-Chi might look like with her eldest son's ultimate transformation so far.

The humans of Dragon Ball have been given something of a bigger spotlight in Dragon Ball Super. The Tournament of Power and Moro Arcs specifically gave the likes of Master Roshi, Krillin, and Tenshinhan something to do. Perhaps one day, the shonen series will give the human Z-Fighters a much-needed power boost with a unique transformation all their own.

What do you think of Chi-Chi sporting the Beast form? Do you think we'll one day see the human Z-Fighters get a boost in power? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.