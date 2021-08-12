Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Moro A Fem Makeover

✖

One of the biggest Dragon Ball Super villains that has yet to hit the anime proper is the horned sorcerer Moro, a villain who had the ability to absorb energy from opponents and planets alike, and one fan has given the antagonist a serious makeover by bringing him to life with a fem style. Though Moro was ultimately defeated by Goku and the other Z Fighters, opening up the path for the arrival of the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah, his presence had a big impact on the world of Dragon Ball and the progression of the Z Fighters.

The next time that we'll see Dragon Ball Super return to the world of anime is in next year's feature-length film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will focus on some of the characters that didn't have a chance to appear in the battle against the Legendary Super Saiyan known as Broly. While it seems unlikely that Moro will be making an appearance in this upcoming film, it might take place following the events of the Moro Arc, as the Dragon Ball films haven't shied away from setting their events during time frames of the series that aren't as cut and dry.

Instagram Cosplayer Alecta Arcana was able to capture the menace of Moro from one of the most hard-hitting arcs of Dragon Ball Super, which saw Goku perfect Ultra Instinct and Vegeta master some new moves on the Planet Yardrat in order to defeat the wizard who threatened the universe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alecta Arcana (@alectaarcana)

Moro himself had ties not just to the Galactic Patrol, the intergalactic police officers that kept the world safe via its members like Jaco and Merus, but also with the Kaioshins of the past, setting up a confrontation during the Arc that saw the sorcerer battling against Majin Buu, in a very different form. The Moro Arc was one of the longest arcs of Dragon Ball Super to date, so whenever it eventually lands in the world of animation, expect plenty of screen time to tell this story from start to finish.

What do you think of this Cosplay that brings Moro to life? When do you think the Moro Arc will finally arrive on television? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.