‘Dragon Ball Super’ Eliminates Big ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fighter

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 128 of Dragon Ball Super below!

As Dragon Ball Super enters its final two minutes of the Tournament of Power, and the final string of episodes in the series, the final four fighters left in the Tournament of Power need to be whittled down even further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, it had come at a cost to one of Dragon Ball’s most fan revered characters, Vegeta, who has been eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

As teased by the name of the episode, “With Noble Pride Till the End! Vegeta Falls!,” Vegeta has been eliminated from the Tournament of Power by Jiren. But this was after the character broke fans hearts and had one last showing of pride after a string of great moments throughout the tournament overall.

Vegeta stood tall against Jiren while Goku was still recovering from the previous episode, and even if he didn’t have enough energy to go Super Saiyan, his pride refused to let him back down. He tried his best to attack Jiren, but Jiren easily knocked him back.

Lying on a piece of rubble, Vegeta remembers his promises to Cabba, Bulma, Bulla, and Trunks, he brings himself to his feet once more. Jiren asks what is driving Vegeta so far, Vegeta doesn’t know either. He says that even if he told an “emotionless bastard” like Jiren why he wouldn’t understand what it means to protect others.

Vegeta steels himself and remembers Bulma’s final words to him (“We’re counting on you everyone!”) as he launches a Final Flash. It’s ineffective, as Jiren says he’ll acknowledge Vegeta’s pride as a warrior and punches him out of the ring. As Vegeta flies, he cries about failing to keep his promise to Cabba and his family. Then he gives his last bit of energy to Goku.

Goku accepts this energy, and stands tall against Jiren once more, preparing to take him on for everyone in Universe 7.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.