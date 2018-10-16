‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dubs Bra’s English Name

Many things have changed over the course of Dragon Ball‘s English dub, and it’s no different with Dragon Ball Super. The latest change comes from Vegeta and Bulma’s new daughter Bulla, who fans referred to as “Bra” in the West for a long time.

But with Bulla officially making her debut in the English dub, the name is officially pronounced as “Bull-ah” and not “Bu-ra,” which later became “Bra.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the original release of the series, Bulla’s name is the same but pronounced as “Bu-ra” and over the years fans in the West have used the “Bura” name to refer to her. Her appearances in different phases of the Dragon Ball anime franchise had re-enforced this, but now it’s different. Funimation gets a lot of directives from Toei Animation as to how they dub the series, so fans should not direct any ire toward the dub.

This may be a disappointment to hear that Bulla is no longer Bra, which plays against her brother Trunks’ name, but it’s not that huge of a change. Bulma is still naming her child in her image in both languages, so it’s still a hilarious name. It’s not even the biggest change in the series’ translation, either, as Universe 11’s Toppo became “Top” in the English dub.

Some jokes in the Japanese language do not translate into English well, so it falls on Funimation to solve the translation issue while keeping the original spirit of the joke. It’s a tough job, but they definitely do an admirable job here. Neither “Bulla” nor “Bra” stand out too much amongst the series’ other names, so this is definitely a change that can be overlooked if it’s somehow ruining your enjoyment of the series.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.