‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 70 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to officially begin the Universe Survival dub on Toonami, but before it gets to this monumental arc, it’s time to let the characters relax just a bit and have some fun.

What kind of fun? How about some super charged, and hilarious baseball? Read on to find out what you missed on this week’s Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Universe 6’s Champa reaches out to Beerus and challenges him to a baseball game to further their relationship, so the two decide to play on Earth. But all Champa wants to do is eat Universe 7’s food. With Whis and Vados acting as umpires, the game begins as Yamcha had pride in his ability of leading the team as a captain. Vegeta and Goten are on Universe 6’s team to even out the numbers (Hit isn’t there). No one really understands how to play baseball. Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue in order to pitch a ball Champa can’t hit. He gets a strike, but also destroys a good part of the field (along with a bit of Gohan). But destruction is forbidden, so Goku has to hold back. Advising to throw it softer, Goku barely throws the ball at all and it takes forever to reach Champa. Champa hits it, but it’s a foul ball. Champa hits the third one for a home run, but Trunks blasts it out of the sky. Yamcha jumps in to show what real pitching is, and has his “Wolf Fang Pitching” Fist Ball make it pass Botamo by mixing it with his Spirit Ball technique. He gets three strikes against Botamo. He strikes out Cabba too, which gets everyone to praise Yamcha’s skill. It’s Vegeta turn to pitch toward Yamcha, and he throws it into Yamcha’s ribs. It’s Goku’s turn to hit so they both go Super Saiyan Blue. Goku begins pushin it back, but Vegeta launches several blasts to stop him. Before he lands a Final Flash, Yamcha tries to steal the next base but after some shenanigans is stopped by Vegeta and Champa. Before Gohan goes to bat, Piccolo tells him to hit it above Magetta (who can’t fly) to get a home run, and Yamcha manages to steal another base after Champa pelts him with a ball (breaking the rules again). Beerus and Champa begin fighting as a result, causing a storm to pick up and destroy the field. Vados and Whis call off the game, with Yamcha winning it for Team 7 by clutching home base in his famous death pose once seen during Dragon Ball Z. Universe 6 leaves with a fire to beat them at baseball next time, forgoing Champa’s original goal of just eating the food.

