‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows Why Gohan Is Serious Dad Goals

Oh, fatherhood. The joys of being a parent are hard to match, but they come with their own struggles. Franchises like Dragon Ball have touched upon the pitfalls of parenting, but Gohan seems to have taken to the whole shtick just fine.

After all, the half-Saiyan showed Toonami audiences why he’s redefining dad goals without any help from the Dragon Balls. Okay, well — maybe just a little help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, Toonami aired the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s dub, and it followed a big Dragon Ball free-for-all. With the ‘Future Trunks’ arc over, a hunt for the Dragon Balls went underway, and it ended with Gohan making a bold request.

After the Dragon Balls were located, Shenron was forced to wait as guys like Goku squabbled over the wishes. Everyone from Android 18 to Goten wanted a wish, but Gohan tapped into his dad skills when he interrupted the meeting to request a wish on Pan’s behalf.

“Hold on! It’s an emergency,” Gohan shouted before another wish could be used. When the hero caught up to his dad, Gohan explained why he needed the wish.

“Pan has had a fever all day and it’s getting worse. I took her to the doctor but nothing they did worked. I think her being part Saiyan makes it harder to find an effective medicine. Do you mind if I use a wish to ask Shenron to make her all better,” the man asked.

Feel that? That is the sensation of your heart growing three sizes bigger.

Naturally, the gang urged Gohan to use the wish, and Gohan stepped up to heal his daughter. Pan was made all better with the help of Shenron, leaving the girl to reunite with her father in a super-cute scene.

“You’re a good dad,” Android 18 can be heard telling Gohan from off-screen. And, after seeing this episode, dub fans will have a hard time correcting such a stance.

Did this adorable moment make you reconsider Gohan’s parenting skills? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.