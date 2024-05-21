Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 is now adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and the first details have been revealed for what to expect from Episode 3! Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc started its run this Spring with an hour long episode that not only reintroduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others, but revealed that the members of the Demon Slaying Corps are now planning to train and get themselves ready for when Muzan Kibutsuji will make his final move on Nezuko Kamado (since she can now survive in the sun as of the end of the third season).

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc then took this a step forward with the second episode as Tanjiro got Giyu Tomioka to agree to the training while he himself was only a week away from being fully healed. With the reveal of the title and synopsis for the next episode, the anime is teasing that Tanjiro will be fully recovered and thus jumping into the training from each of the members of the Hashira. You can get the first details for Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 below along with the first image released of the episode, teasing Tengen Uzui's return.

(Photo: ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 3 is titled "Fully Recovered Tanjiro Joins the Hashira Training!!" and will premiering on Sunday, May 26th in Japan before being available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases it as such, "While talking with Tanjiro, Giyu overcomes his past self and decides to participate in the training, albeit late. Meanwhile, Tanjiro has recovered enough from his wounds to be able to participate in the training, and first heads off to the training of the former Hashira, Uzui."

You can now stream the first two episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication.

If you wanted to check out the now complete original manga and read ahead instead, you can find Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba its entirety (with a paid subscription) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.