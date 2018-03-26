‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Reveals New Super Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball Super has had a very busy weekend. Not only did the TV show air its finale in Japan, but its English dub went live with one important episode. After all, the release did see a new Super Saiyan form make its debut, and the moment has got fans buzzing.

After all, it isn’t everyday audiences get to see Goku’s evil double go Super Saiyan Rosé, you know?

Videos by ComicBook.com

This weekend, Dragon Ball Super released its latest episode of the ‘Future Trunks’ saga. The update caught up with Goku and Vegeta as the traveled to the future with Trunks. The trio were greeted by all sorts of carnage, and it did not take long before Goku Black showed his face to the group.

After a bit of fighting, Vegeta wanted to show Goku Black how powerful he was. The fighter powered up into his Super Saiyan Blue form, but Goku’s double was not intimidated. In fact, the terrifying villain looked thrilled since he was given the chance to show off a transformation of his own.

“For a lowly animal, you’ve come quite far,” Goku Black tells Vegeta. “As a reward, I will show you how far I’ve come.”

As you can see above, the English dub finally brought Super Saiyan Rosé to life. The stunning transformation won’t be new to those who watched Dragon Ball Super‘s subbed episodes, but this is its first appearance in the dub. The powerful form is a unique one to Goku Black, and its pink-red aura can be seen crackling with energy. Curiously enough, the form also gives Goku Black a slight British accent which fans appear to support. When Super Saiyan Rosé was finally pitted against Super Saiyan Blue, Vegeta learned just how strong his opponent’s form was as Goku Black got the upper-hand against the fighter. So, fans are eager to see how Goku will fare when he takes on the brand-new power for himself.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during its Toonamiblock Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

What did you think of the dub’s take on Goku Black’s form? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!