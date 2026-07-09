The Apothecary Diaries Gets a New Release Ahead of Season 3

With more than 45 million copies of the light novel and manga volumes in circulation, The Apothecary Diaries is easily one of the most popular franchises in the world. Written by Hyūganatsu, the story centers around Maomao, a young apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries. After being sold in the Rear Palace as a servant girl, she catches the eye of Jinshi, a eunuch with his own set of secrets. The story is appealing to fans for its layers of mysteries, complex plot, and character dynamics, as well as the intelligent female protagonist. However, another quality that makes this series popular is the historical setting that’s rich in culture and artistic visuals.

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The anime has already released two seasons so far, which further popularized the franchise. Following the series’ success, one of the lesser-known manga adaptations is getting its first-ever English release. Per the official website of Viz Media, the first English volume of The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace will be released on October 20th, 2026. Both the physical and digital copies are already available for pre-order.

Why Are There Two The Apothecary Diaries Manga?

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The Apothecary Diaries is originally a light novel series, which was later adapted into two manga. The adaptation illustrated by Nekokurage was released in May 2017, and it’s generally more popular among the fandom. However, in August of the same year, another manga series illustrated by Minoji Kurata was released. Both manga adapt events from the original anime, though they have distinct art styles, pacing, and tone to the story.

The reason behind two adaptations hasn’t been officially disclosed yet, but it could be because of the overlapping, non-exclusive contracts originally signed by the original publisher. The first manga series has already been serialized by Square Enix, but it’s the first time Kurata’s version will be available for international fans.

What’s Next For The Apothecary Diaries in 2026?

Image Courtesy of TOHO

2026 is easily the best year for The Apothecary Diaries fans so far. Last month, the first official game of the anime was released in Japan, and it will soon be available for global fans. The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles comes from CTW, a video game company that specializes in browser games based on popular anime series. Additionally, the anime has already confirmed the third season will be released in October this year.

The upcoming season is scheduled to be released in two cours, and the second one is scheduled for Spring 2027. While details on the upcoming season are currently unknown, the first cour will adapt the fifth volume of the light novel, where Jinshi asks Maomao to solve the mystery behind the strange incidents happening in the northern farming villages.

Not only that, but the anime will also release its first feature film on December 11th, 2026. The release date is set for Japanese theatres as of now, and we might get an update on an international release next year. The film will follow an original story written by the author where Jinshi and Maomao try to unravel the mysterious death of a mid-ranking concubine.

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