After a Major Shonen Jump Series Ends in July, Its Most Violent Action-Comedy Is Next in Line

Shonen Jump has had an eventful year, with multiple major manga coming to an end, and the latest to join that list is a series that has been running for more than five years. With its conclusion, the total number of major Shonen Jump series ending this year rises to four. It began with Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo in March, followed by the surprising end of Chainsaw Man. After that came one of the biggest shonen series ever, Black Clover, which concluded after an 11-year run. Now, the fun, romantic sports shonen series Blue Box is also coming to an end.

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With the release of Blue Box Chapter 249, which featured a fitting time skip and brought Taiki and Chinatsu’s journey to a satisfying close, the author announced that next week’s chapter will cover their graduation, marking the end of their story for good. The series will conclude with its central characters leaving the high school “box” behind and embracing the next chapter of their lives. While this marks the end of the manga, the franchise is not over, as a new season of the anime is set to arrive later this year. However, Shonen Jump is already preparing for another series to end this year, with Sakamoto Days‘ latest chapters further solidifying that outcome.

Sakamoto Days Will Be the Next Shonen Jump Series to End

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In the second half of 2025, Sakamoto Days was announced to have entered its final battle, and since then, the series has steadily progressed toward its climax. Multiple threads of the conflict are now converging on the final confrontation between Sakamoto and Slur. This is exactly what the latest chapters have depicted, with the fight now closer to its conclusion than ever before. Adding to the surprise, the climax has also seen Nagumo and Gaku enter the fray, a classic sign that the final battle is reaching its most thrilling stage before the series comes to an end. Furthermore, the growing tension surrounding Sakamoto’s possible death, as suggested by Atari’s reading, has only heightened the stakes.

However, it is clear that this is the series’ final storm before its conclusion. It was widely expected that Sakamoto Days would end before several other series, at least before Blue Box, which concluded Taiki’s journey with a fitting timeskip. Nevertheless, Sakamoto Days is now closer than ever to its ending, and it will surely be the next major Shonen Jump series to conclude after Blue Box, as there are no other major ongoing series in the magazine nearing their end.

Although the manga is ending, the franchise is also preparing for the second season of the anime, and its new trailers have made the series look even crisper. While the manga appears set to end sometime this year, fans can also look forward to Sakamoto Days Season 2, which is scheduled to arrive in January 2027. After Blue Box, the end of Sakamoto Days will mark another major conclusion for Shonen Jump, leaving a significant void in the magazine, especially with Kagurabachi also on hiatus. It will be interesting to see what steps Shonen Jump takes next.

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