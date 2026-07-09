5 Most Anticipated Upcoming Anime in 2027 (#1 Is The Hottest Shonen Jump Series)

2026 is currently ongoing, and it’s evidently one of the most phenomenal years for anime fans. Several sequels, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, were released this year, grabbing the majority of the attention from fans. Not to mention that new series such as Witch Hat Atelier and Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia have made huge waves among fans. The Summer 2026 anime season is currently ongoing, and the year won’t wrap up until all the Fall series are released as well. Just like any other season, the Fall lineup is just as exciting since The Apothecary Diaries and Black Clover will be returning with their sequels.

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This also confirms that 2027 has big shoes to fill, but considering the lineup so far, there’s no doubt fans will have an even more exciting year ahead of them. Since it’s only July 2026, a majority of the titles for next year haven’t been announced yet, but among the ones that have already been confirmed, these five are by far the most hyped.

5) Dandadan Season 3

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Dandadan has already been confirmed to be released next year, although a release window is still unclear. The second season reached its conclusion in September 2025 with one of the most shocking cliffhangers in Shonen. However, while the wait for Season 3 is longer, it’s going to be worth it since the anime is all set to adapt the best manga arc. The latest season left several questions unanswered after the introduction of a mysterious girl who was controlling the gigantic Godzilla-like robot. While the anime has always been action-packed, it will get even more intense in the upcoming season since it will be adapting the Space Globalists Arc.

The arc has been heavily foreshadowed since the Cursed House Arc in Season 2, where the story has already made it clear that there’s an impending threat Momo and the others will have to face soon. The Space Globalists is the longest arc in the manga so far, spanning across 47 chapters. It reveals the burning questions about the mysterious girl and the strange alien that controlled everyone in the Kito family.

4) Delicious in Dungeon Season 2

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Delicious in Dungeon is Netflix’s most beloved fantasy series, and it’s all set to return with a second season in October next year. The first season adapted 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes, concluding the Sixth Floor Arc. Since the manga has only 97 chapters, the second season might be the last if Studio Trigger decides to have the same episode count as the first season. However, the anime hasn’t confirmed any details as of now. The story focuses on Laios Touden, an adventuring knight who led a small party through a dangerous dungeon filled with powerful monsters.

Unfortunately, his party was unequipped for the challenge ahead of them. Unable to face the dangerous monsters, they all felt their lives threatened until Laois’ spellcasting sister, Falin, teleports everyone out of the dungeon before getting eaten alive by a dragon. Unwilling to give up on his sister, he decides to raid the dungeon once again and decides to do whatever it takes to survive inside the brutal place, even if it means eating monster meat.

3) The One Piece

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Following its announcement at Jump Festa 2023, The One Piece is all set for its highly anticipated debut in February 2027. While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. The anime has already released its gorgeous trailer, introducing the art style and the premise of the new adaptation. The remake will cover the first 50 chapters of the manga in only seven episodes. While the pacing seems rushed compared to the original anime, we can expect all the crucial scenes to be adapted in the series.

The remake will start from the East Blue Saga, where Luffy begins his legendary journey and gathers a crew to travel all the way to the dangerous Grand Line. The first season will adapt up to the Baratie Arc, where Sanji is introduced. While the anime hasn’t officially confirmed if there will be more seasons in the future, it’s highly likely considering the large scale of the production.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3

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The third season of the anime will adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc from the manga. As the name suggests, the Golden Land is a city that has been turned to gold by a mysterious magic. Following the defeat of Revolte in the second season, Frieren’s party parted ways with Methode and Genau and continued their travels in the Northern Plateau. They learned about a certain land rumored to be turned into gold, which sparked the interest of nearby towns and villages.

While Fern and Stark were curious whether such a place exists, Frieren feigned ignorance, even though she knows more than she lets on. The second season’s finale also reveals that not only is the Golden City real, but it’s also Denken’s homeland. The one behind the chaos, Mahat, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, is resting and appears to be the central antagonist of the upcoming season. The Golden Land Arc is the most beloved manga arc so far, where Mahat’s introduction will change everything fans know about demons.

1) Kagurabachi

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The most anticipated anime currently is definitely Shonen Jump’s beloved series, Kagurabachi, which is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll as part of the Spring 2027 lineup. Written and illustrated by Takeru Hokazono, the manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2023 and immediately went viral. Thanks to the gorgeous art style and premise, the series maintained its popularity throughout these years and eventually confirmed an anime adaptation.

Rumors about the anime announcement have been circulating since 2024, slowly building hype around the new series. The exact release date will be revealed shortly before the premiere, likely with a new trailer and introduction to the story. The story focuses on Chihiro Rokuhira, a young boy who takes possession of his father’s last legendary sword to avenge his death at the hands of a rival sorcerer group. Three years after his father’s death, he embarks on a quest to hunt down all the members of the group and reclaim the other blades they stole from his father.

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