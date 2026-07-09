Naruto Shippuden Returns With a New Short Amid Anime Revival Delay

Even several years after its conclusion, Masashi Kishimoto’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series Naruto is still loved among global fans. Thanks to its intriguing story, lovable characters, and thrilling fights, Naruto is easily one of the most acclaimed franchises of all time. Not long after the manga’s debut, Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation turned it into a global phenomenon. The original anime aired until 2007, after which the animation studio released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, following the protagonist and those around him after a two-and-a-half-year time skip.

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Naruto’s story began with his struggles to use even the most basic Jutsu. However, as his journey continues, the truth about his hidden powers comes to light while he keeps climbing towards the top. Even after the main story’s ending, fans are often looking forward to new releases and updates about the franchise. While fans await the anime’s return with a special 20th anniversary series, Studio Pierrot released a new anime short for an exciting new collaboration.

Naruto Collabs with PUBG in New Anime Short

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The two-minute anime short created by Studio Pierrot is for the latest collaboration with the mobile version of PUBG: Battlegrounds. The crossover event will run from July 9th to September 7th, 2026. The collab coincides with the game’s Version 4.5 update, as it features exclusive new in-game weapons, locations, and more elements inspired by this beloved Shonen classic.

The short anime video centers around Naruto, Sakura, and Kakashi as they prepare to retrieve an airdrop related to the PUBG series. However, they’re confronted by Jiraiya, Lady Tsunade, and the Unknown stand-in for PUBG as the situation escalates after Sasuke’s appearance.

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

A four-episode anime special was confirmed in 2022 during the 20th anniversary, which was indefinitely delayed due to production issues. The anime has yet to confirm any new updates on its release date, even after around four years since the announcement. It was initially supposed to be released in September 2023, but was delayed shortly before its debut. In August 2023, less than a week before the anime’s premiere, the official website of Naruto confirmed an indefinite delay, sparking fan outrage and disappointment.

The studio stated it needed more time to prepare for the anime to ensure great animation quality, especially considering the importance of the project. Additionally, a report from China in January this year confirmed that a local studio there is currently working on major anime projects such as One Piece and Naruto. Now that the anime will commemorate its 25th anniversary next year, fans are sure to get exciting new surprises.

This is further solidified during an investor Q&A following TV Tokyo’s latest financial results briefing, which confirms a new update in 2027. While the details regarding the anniversary projects haven’t been revealed yet, it’s evident that 2027 is going to be the most exciting year for Naruto fans after a long time.

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