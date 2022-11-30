Dragon Ball Z Unveils New Saiyan-Approved Earbuds

It looks like Dragon Ball is gearing up for the holidays with some Saiyan-approved merchandise. After all, Toei Animation did announce earlier today that Japanese brand final has licensed Dragon Ball for a special tech bundle. The company's top-tier wireless earbuds are getting Super Saiyan makeovers, so you can decide which of these pieces you want to put on your gift list.

As you can see below, Final and its subsidiary AG are teaming up to release Dragon Ball earbuds for the holidays. The pieces are rechargeable, of course, and the buds themselves are housed in a Saiyan Pod holder. The case charges the buds like any other rechargeable holder, and of course, the ear pieces look different depending on your pick.

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

Goku's earbuds come colored after his usual uniform, so they are orange and blue. As for Vegeta's pieces, they are a bit more complex. They are inspired by his Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball Z, so the buds are colored white, blue, and gold.

(Photo: Shueisha / Toei Animation)

These Saiyan models are the same, but don't fret if your favorite characters has not been listed yet. Frieza is getting his own pair of earbuds, and they come with an audio menu recorded by Frieza's voice actor Ryusei Nakao. The buds will also come in a Golden Frieza form, so there are really three versions of buds to nab this season. But if you are looking for final's top-end headphones, Goku and Vegeta will be the ones to pick between!

