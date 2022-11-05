Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece

Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.

Goku isn't the only one to recently learn some new takes, as Vegeta recently unveiled the form he learned while training with the god of destruction, Beerus, that has been dubbed Ultra Ego. During the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Gohan and Piccolo also leveled up via new transformations, with Goku's son achieving a new "Beast" mode in battling against the resurrected Red Ribbon Army and the Namekian fighter gaining a transformation known as Orange Piccolo. While fighting against Gas during the latest manga arc, Goku uncovered a new variation of Ultra Instinct by learning more about his father, Bardock, while also determining that his love of fighting and heritage as a Saiyan could be used to discover even more power beneath the surface.

Ultra Super Instinct Saiyan Goku

Fan Artist Michael Matsumoto shared this fresh take on the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball series, taking on the titanic task of attempting to blend all of Goku's transformations into one piece of art, while also even throwing in some unique items such as the Four Star Dragon Ball and one of the Potarra Earrings:

Dragon Ball's fate at the moment is unclear, as the anime adaptation hasn't announced the main television series' return and the manga is currently on hiatus following the conclusion of the Granolah Arc. In the last new chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, a new transformation arrived thanks to Frieza revealing that he had done some serious training of his own and unleashing "Black Frieza" upon the universe. Wherever Dragon Ball goes in the future, new forms for Goku are almost a certainty at this point.

What is your favorite transformation in Goku's arsenal to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.