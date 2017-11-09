‘Dragon Ball Super’ Execs Say Its Ending May Not Sync With ‘Dragon Ball Z’

When Dragon Ball Z ended, fans were left wondering where Goku would go next. The fighter took on Uub as a student to train, but fans were left wondering what the Saiyan was up to between Majin Buu’s defeat and the next World’s Martial Arts Tournament. Dragon Ball Super set out to fill in the gap, and it seems like the new series may force a retcon or two into Dragon Ball Z.

Recently, a producer and former director on Dragon Ball Super attended an anime convention in Barcelona to talk about the series. Hiroyuki Sakurada and Kimitoshi Chioka opened up to fans about the show’s future, and it was there the pair said no one is actually sure if the anime’s finale will sync up with Dragon Ball Z.

Thanks to Kazenshuu, a summary of the duo’s lengthy convention interviews has been posted. When Sakurada and Chioka were asked about Dragon Ball Super, the pair said they couldn’t say if the anime “will link up with the original ending to the manga/anime as Toriyama has not yet decided how it is going to end.”

For fans, the new comment is telling for a couple reason. Fans who have been concerned about the anime’s imminent end will be reassured to know it has to be a ways off since Akira Toriyama doesn’t have any ending in mind right now. However, fans are a bit shocked that the creator doesn’t actually have one already since Dragon Ball Z‘s epilogue was assumed to be where Dragon Ball Super would naturally end.

Of course, Toriyama could always decide to keep his pre-existing Dragon Ball Z epilogue as is. Goku leaving to train Uub after the World Martial Arts Tournament still works, and all of Goku’s new powers could be explained by a massive universal reset. The creator is also free to retcon the Dragon Ball Z epilogue and add fan-favorite elements of Dragon Ball Super into the mix to give some closure to fans. But, hopefully, fans will not have to worry about the show’s end for a very long time.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.