‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 115 Recap With Spoilers

The episode begins with a special recap. Kiyoshi Hikawa, the singer of the show’s opening theme, comes in to preview how the episode will go. The singer tells fans to stay tuned for Kefla’s intense battle with Goku, and it shows the hero going Super Saiyan Blue.

Once the episode starts in full, fans watch as Goku and Kefla face one another. The fusion punches Goku into a rock, but the Saiyan is able to shake off the blow. Goku is worse for wear after the attack, and he says he did not expect a Potra fusion in the Tournament. Kelfa powers up yet again, and Krillin asks how much the fusion’s energy can increase.

Kefla’s power is insane, and Super Saiyan God Goku looks like he is struggling. Kefla starts to smack-talk about her power, and she lands a swift blow to Goku’s stomach. Kefla even tells Goku not to fall for her, and she then picks him up to swing him into an attack. Goku is amazed by her power, and Kefla cannot stop bragging about her strength.

Beerus swears. The god accuses Champa of cheating, and the Universe 6 god tells his twin he can do the same thing. Zeno is all for fusion, and the Grand Priest says fusions are not allowed. Beerus freaks out and steals the Supreme Kai’s earrings off him. The Kai of Universe 3 and Universe 4 say their fighters do not need the Potara earrings.

On the field, Vegeta and Toppo contninue to fight. The Saiyan is getting blown back, but the hero gets knocked hard when he switches his focus to Kefla and her power. Toppo tells Vegeta he can pay more attention to the battle from the stands, and Vegeta is left screaming. With Gohan and Piccolo, the tag-tream is still going up against the Namekians of Universe 6. Gohan saves Piccolo from a surprise attack, and the new guys prove they can regenerate their limbs as well .

In the stands, Beerus says it is time to figure out who will fuse. A suggestion is made to fuse Android 17 and 18, but Krillin seems unhappy about the idea. Whis makes the observation that fusing is risky because two fighters can be knocked out if a fusion is overtaken by the enemy. Beerus says they are holding out for now.

Part 2

With Universe 2, the Kai decides it is time for Zarbuto and Rabanra to fuse. However, the fighters are not able to do such. When their God of Destruction throws the Potara down, Kefla knocks into them and breaks the earrings.

With Android 18, the heroine seems injured. She is confronted by Katopesia. The two talk smack for a bit, but the policeman fails to land a hit. He stops because Android 17 steps in and says it is not polite to hit a lady in the face. The boy then knocks Katopesia away, and the twins begin bickering.

With Kefla and Goku, the fusion is dominating the battle. Everyone watches stunned as Goku is hit with a direct energy blast, and Champa brags that no one can match Kefla when they are merged. When the smoke clears, Goku has gone Super Saiyan Blue in order to stay on his A-game. Everyone is surprised Goku went into the form given his waning stamina, but Kefla is excited to face the form’s power. Kefla then powers up in kind and goes Super Saiyan. He power begins to destroy the arena itself, and the team is surprised.

Goku watches solemnly as Kefla powers up. The two ace off with one another, and then the Super Saiyan battle begins.

Part 3

When the two Saiyans finally begin their battle, the power they give off is almost impossible for everyone to believe. Champa and Beerus watch breathlessly from the side, but Champa believes his fusion has the upperhand. He did not expect Kefla to be so powerful as a Super Saiyan.

The pair are fighting so fast that no one can see their movements fully. The showdown is a frantic one, and their clashing energies begin to destroy the arena as they still go on to power up. Even Jiren twitches when he registers the power, and Vegeta gains a one-up on Toppo after feeling threatened by Goku’s restored power.

Kefla continues to smack talks Goku, and she says Goku should see her go SSB. She promises to learn the state after he surpasses Goku. Kefla then throws a massive energy blast but Goku goes SSB with Kaio-Ken to knock it away. Zeno is amazed as usual. Freeza even says the match is one worth watching and wonders who will win.

From the stands, Beerus is upset Goku is pushing himself so hard as it will strain his body. Whis says Goku has little other choice if he wants to decidedly take down Kefla. Goku says the real fight is starting now, and Kefla begins to throw more energy attacks. The pair level out with their power, and both fighters are pumped up by each others’ strength.

Goku knocks Kefla into a boulder with a well-timed punch, and Universe 6 cheers her on. Champa just screams per usual and says he will never forgive the girl if she loses with the Potara. Kefla tells the audience to pipe down, and she returns to battle. Beerus hopes Goku will finish the battle soon since the Saiyan’s energy is waning, and Kefla is also reaching beyond her limits.

The Saiyans throw another energy blast, and Kefla transports behind Goku to hit him with a surprise kick. It knocks him out of SSB. The audience is stunned by the event, and Kefla begins to tout her inevitable win over Goku. Kefla says she had fun and will be sad to eliminate Goku, but the Universe 7 fighter stands. The hero will not give up so quickly.

Part 4

Kefla throws a barrage of energy blasts at Goku to seal her victory, but things do not go as she plans. Goku begins to glow silver and manages to avoid all of the Ki blasts. Everyone is stunned. Kefla thinks it is a fluke and tries again. Goku dodges all of the attacks once more with his eyes closed. Kefla is stunned. When he opens his eyes, Goku has gone Ultra Instinct and looks the way he did against Jiren.

Everyone is stunned to see Goku re-enter the form. Whis remarks Goku broke through his limits to go Ultra Instinct once more. Whis did not think that would happen, and Beerus wants to see the power again. Zeno is very excited, and Kefla seems out of her depth at the revelation. The two face off with one another to fight another round, pitting UI Goku against SSJ Kefla.