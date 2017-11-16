Vegeta Will Attempt Ultra Instinct On ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Soon

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super lie below!

Dragon Ball Super is focusing its energy on Kefla right now, but the fusion won’t hog the spotlight forever. In a couple weeks, Vegeta will roar back to the forefront as he tries to catch up to Goku, so that means the Saiyan will try his hand at using Ultra Instinct.

However, it doesn’t look like things will go the way the hero hopes.

Recently, Weekly Shonen Jump released its full synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s 117th episode. You can check out the spoiler-filled summary of “Showdown of Love! The Androids vs Universe 2!!” below thanks to @Herms98:

“The android combo rescues Goku from danger! Ribrianne targets Goku right as he’s worn out from an intense battle! But then 17 and 18 appear! 18 takes Goku’s pace and challenges Ribrianne to one-on-one combat while 17 takes on Rozie. Can the two of them prevail against Universe 2’s strongest?!

Vegeta This Week: Mimicking Goku to become Ultra?! In order to use Ultra Instinct, Vegeta mimics Goku and tries to act unconsciously! But he fails and is hit by Katopesia’s attack!”

As you can see, Vegeta is eager to figure out Goku’s most recent power-up. The Saiyan has a long history of wanting to one-up Goku, but Vegeta will find it’s harder to go Ultra Instinct than he believes. The form isn’t one that can be faked, and Vegeta will see himself get punished by Katopesia for his impatience. Vegeta has yet to experience a catalyst strong enough to open him up to Ultra Instinct, but the Saiyan might just get there if he keeps his eyes and fists trained on Toppo.

