‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Highlights Android 17’s Last Stand

Unfortunately, his time in the Tournament of Power may soon be coming to an end especially as he squares off against Jiren and puts up a last ditch effort. The next episode of the series teases this final effort, which the finality of is looking all the more likely given how few episodes the series has left.

Episode 127 is titled “A Looming Obstacle! Pinning Hope on a Final Barrier!!,” and the synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“Android 17’s do-or-die actions!! The injured No. 17 helps out Goku and Vegeta as they battle Jiren! No. 17 uses a life-risking strategy to support Goku and co. against Jiren’s overwhelming power!!”

With the knowledge this synopsis gives, along with the preview, it’s not hard to guess that 17 may not last long against Jiren despite his best efforts. As Jiren teased a new level of power at the end of Episode 126, Goku and Vegeta stood tall. But in the preview, both of them have been thoroughly defeated as Jiren fires a final blast to most likely eliminate them from the Tournament of Power.

But this attack is blocked by Android 17, who once again uses his power barrier (which has gotten plenty of use throughout the tournament) but to block Jiren’s power this time. 17, surprisingly, has managed to hold his own against many powerful foes in the Tournament such as Universe 3’s Aniraza and Universe 11’s God of Destruction Toppo, but he might not stand as good of a chance against Jiren.

Fans will be glad to see him last as long as he has, but if he is eliminated at the end of Episode 127, fans will surely feel the pain from his absence in the final string of episodes.

