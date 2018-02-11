‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Teases Vegeta’s Rematch With Jiren

The preview for the next episode of Dragon Ball Super teased Vegeta’s last stand with Jiren, but how does it even get to this point with both Goku and Freeza still in the Tournament of Power?

According to a batch of spoilers for Episode 128, when Goku falls from exhaustion, Vegeta has to begin his big rematch with Jiren all alone.

Episode 128 is titled “With Noble Pride Till the End! Vegeta Falls!” and the synopsis reads as follows:

“Thanks to 17 sacrificing himself to assist them, Goku and Vegeta have evaded Jiren’s attack. However, Goku collapses from exhaustion, leaving Vegeta to face Jiren alone.”

The synopsis teases Vegeta fighting Jiren alone, and that explains the amount of struggle that he’s undergoing during the episode preview. Seeing as how Vegeta has basically been drained of strength, it could spell an end for Vegeta sooner rather than later especially when it comes with the synopsis from Weekly Shonen Jump:

“When Vegeta challenges him, what is his fate?! Seeing Goku injured head to toe, Vegeta faces off against Jiren on his own! While being hit by Jiren’s fierce attacks, Vegeta still fights with Saiyan pride in his heart, but…?!”

That big “but” at the end of the synopsis spells doom for Vegeta despite his prideful fight, and Vegeta’s well of power will most likely run out as he exhausted his main reserves against Toppo. And if it took all of his energy to defeat Toppo, then thre can’t possibly be enough stamina in his tank to take out someone who’s even stronger.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored.