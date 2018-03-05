‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Pits Future Trunks Against SSB Vegeta

The English dub of Dragon Ball Super is making its way through the Future Trunks arc, and now it’s setting up the pieces for its final showdown. While Goku, Beerus, and Whis are trying to find the origin of Goku Black in Universe 10, Future Trunks is exploring the past.

Future Trunks has been struggling mentally with his lack of power against Goku Black, and now he’s going to use this time to train a little more with his dad Vegeta, who immediately threw him down.

In the preview for Episode 54 of the series, Future Trunks decides to train with Vegeta. Since he’s become confident in the power that allowed him to defeat the Androids, Babidi, and Dabura, he says to his dad to come at him with everything he’s got. Vegeta, of course, laughs this off and it immediately cuts to Vegeta slamming Trunks into the ground.

The reason Trunks undergoes this training in the first place is because he’s doing mental training, and each time he faces off against Goku Black in his mind he dies. Noticing this block in his son, Vegeta offers to train him. As Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks are all training to face off against the foe, the hope is that all of this effort will be worth it in the end despite Goku Black seemingly getting stronger after his initial confrontation with Goku.

But Future Trunks is the most afraid of the confrontation given what Goku Black has done to his world, so hopefully the training with a fully powered Vegeta will give him the push he needs.

