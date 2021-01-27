Dragon Ball Super Confirms Fan-Theory About Its New Villain Gang

✖

The Moro Arc might have come to a close, but the latest Dragon Ball Super arc is looking to live up to the insane legacy led by the battle between the nefarious sorcerer and the Z Fighters with the "Granolah The Survivor Arc", and it seems as if a fan theory might have come true. With Moro finally defeated thanks to Goku and the Z Fighters uniting to bring him down, the Akira Toriyama franchise isn't slowing down any time soon as the latest installment has hinted at the idea that a far bigger threat might be on the way for Universe 7!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 68, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article to avoid some serious spoiler territory for the Granolah The Survivor Arc!

Granolah is an intergalactic bounty hunter, the last of his race looking to carve out his place in the galaxy following the destruction of his race years ago at the hands of the Saiyans. Once he learned that Freeza was still alive from his clients, the Heeters, he was dead set on exacting revenge for his race the Cerealians, but not before inadvertently revealing a fact about Elec and his gang.

Elec and the Heeters are a criminal enterprise that hired Granolah to own the body of OG-73i, the artificial henchman of Moro who had the ability to absorb the powers of up to three beings at a time. Though Elec seems to not have much in the way of overall power level, his underling Gas seems to be far stronger than his comrades, but also over Granolah himself. Though we don't quite know how Gas stands up to the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z Fighters in the overall power department, he definitely seems to be a warrior to watch.

The Heeters bare a striking resemblance, and modus operandi, to Bojack and company, the villains who first appeared in the ninth feature-length film of Dragon Ball Z, though it has yet to be seen whether these are in fact the current in-canon versions of these villains.

