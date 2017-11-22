‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Freeza Is Ready To Rage Against [SPOILER]

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super's 118th episode lie below!

Dragon Ball fans know how bad Freeza's temper can get. The villain is well-known for his short fuse, and the Dragon Ball Z tyrant was quick to show off his anger by killing anyone who even so slightly annoyed him. Dragon Ball Super hasn't really changed that about Freeza, and it looks like Goku is about to incur the fighter's wrath next.

This week, a new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump hit Japan, and it held a slew of spoilers for Dragon Ball Super. Translator @Herms98 turned around the synopsis for episode 118 for English-speaking fans, and you can check out its blip about Freeza below:

"Freeza This Week: Furious at being robbed of his pleasure?! Freeza tries to attack the paralyzed Zarbuto and co. but is infuriated when Goku's energy blast knocks Zarbuto and the co. out of bounds?!"

Spoilers for DBS ep.118, airing December 3rd. Zarbuto is the guy with the mustache, by the way. https://t.co/VfhNB3UGV5 pic.twitter.com/Jeggl07Szl — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 22, 2017

As you can see, Freeza is slated to get back into battle soon enough. The villain has stuck to the sidelines as of late since he wanted to watch Goku fight Kefla, but Freeza's bloodlust can only be satiated for so long. When Universe 2 makes its stand against Universe 7, Freeza will surely toy with its lesser-known fighters. Zarbuto and his squad will get to experience Freeza's sadistic torture firsthand, but Goku will end things prematurely by wiping them out with a Kamehameha.

Naturally, Freeza will not be too happy about having his toys taken away. The villain is much like a child in his reactions, and Freeza will lash out at Goku for stepping in. There's few reasons for Goku to get in the way of Freeza especially if he's not even going to battle. The new synopsis makes it sound like Goku swoops in with a merciful attack to cut off Freeza, so there's no telling how the villain will react. There's no rules against friendly fire in the Tournament of Power, so Freeza may try and give Goku a taste of his own medicine, and the Omni-Kings would surely find the whole debacle exciting.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.