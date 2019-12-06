Funko Shares New Look at Next Zamasu Pop

Dragon Ball fans are anxiously waiting to see if the franchise will ever return to anime proper, and while there is a new film project in the works, it’s not quite the same as getting a new episode every week. But when the series was in full swing, one of the best responses it had ever gotten was during the Future Trunks arc. Not only did this arc bring Future Trunks’ post apocalyptic timeline back into the series’ canon, but it introduced one of the more compelling villains in the series for sometime with Zamasu and Goku Black. But it was even better when Zamasu fused with himself and got even wilder.

That fused form will soon be getting its very own Funko Pop! figurine, and a new photo of its Hot Topic exclusive version — which will feature the deteriorated body Zamasu suffered through as he went beyond his mortal limits — has surfaced online. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Better look at the Hot Topic exclusive Fused Zamasu and Silver Age All Might and Pop Tee. Silver Age All Might releases in December. Possibly next week Fused Zamasu releasing in early January. pic.twitter.com/FjyVTk9dRS — Funko POP Hunters (@FunkoPopHunters) December 5, 2019

While Dragon Ball‘s Funko Pop line of collectible figures already includes versions of Zamasu and Goku Black, this will be the first figure to reflect his morphing form. When Zamasu took Goku Black into his body, this created quite an opening for Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta as Zamasu no longer had the immortal body that he was using against them earlier. He was easier to strike with his mortal half attached.

But Zamasu managed to take the victory at the end of the day as he evolved far beyond mortal means. Goku had to utilize the Omni-King’s erasure powers to win, but it’s still an asterisk on their victory. Goku and Vegeta have gotten decisive victories in Dragon Ball Super, but they are definitely few and far in between. The Future Trunks arc was a great example of how fast things can spiral out of their control, and Zamasu definitely left his imprint on the franchise overall.

