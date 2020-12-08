Does Dragon Ball Super's Moro Fight Hint at Vegeta's Future as a Fighter?

Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc might have finished the final battle against the energy-absorbing wizard in the latest chapter of the manga, but the future is still up in the air for the series, as well as the path for Vegeta, the prince of the Saiyans, and we have some ideas as to where Goku's rival might tread down the road! Though many Dragon Ball fans were disappointed that Vegeta wasn't able to ultimately deliver the final blow to Moro, his training on the Planet Yardrat definitely came into play in the final chapter of this latest arc! Where do you see Vegeta moving into the future when it comes to his fighting technique? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

It's Time To Get Weird (Photo: Viz Media) Vegeta didn't have much time to learn the insane techniques that were shown on the Planet Yardrat, but if the Prince of the Saiyans were smart, he would head back there to train immediately once the dust has settled from the Moro Arc. As Vegeta learned the new technique of "Forced Spirit Fission" and also the old technique known as Instant Transmission that only Goku had mastered, giving the Prince new abilities that no other Z Fighter has would definitely work at making him stronger in unique ways moving forward.

Focus on Spirit Fission (Photo: Toei Animation) Vegeta's new technique of Forced Spirit Fission changes the game in that the Prince of the Saiyans now has the ability to essentially undo fusions and energy absorbing techniques, as he was able to do for a brief time against Moro. If he were to train in how to use it further, perhaps Vegeta could even discover ways to halt transformations altogether, meaning that an eventual fight against Goku could potentially stop his rival from accessing Ultra Instinct or Super Saiyan levels!

Learn Ultra Instinct Already Honestly, Ultra Instinct is not something that only Goku can learn, considering the fact that Vegeta trained alongside Whis and Beerus as well. Goku was able to "learn" the technique during the Tournament of Power, allowing his body to take over by not thinking during his fights, and while Vegeta perhaps thinks too much during his battles, it's definitely something that the Prince of the Saiyans could learn!

Power Up The Z Fighters (Photo: Toei Animation ) With Vegeta's Forced Spirit Fission, the Prince was able to lend energy from the Earth directly to Goku in his bid to defeat Moro, and perhaps he could find ways to infuse his comrades with new power in a similar fashion as Namek's Guru! While we doubt Vegeta would ever sit on the sidelines, this new technique could give him some additional roles in the world of Dragon Ball!