Dragon Ball Comes Full Circle with Vegeta's Familiar New Attack

Dragon Ball Super has brought Vegeta full circle as the newest chapter showed off his new take on a familiar attack. The newest chapter of the series officially brought the fight with Planet Eater Moro to an end, and it took help from the entire Z Fighter crew to make up for Goku's major error in allowing Moro enough time to fuse himself with the Earth. As many had suspected going in, Vegeta ended up playing a crucial role in helping Goku deal the final blow thanks to the Forced Spirit Fission technique he picked up on Yardrat.

But rather than Vegeta helping to defuse Moro from the Earth as many had suspected, the newest chapter of the series saw Vegeta use his technique in a different way as he reversed the flow of ki. Rather than separating energy from Moro, Vegeta ended up using a makeshift Spirit Bomb to power up Goku enough to deal that final blow. As fans might remember, the Spirit Bomb is a technique Vegeta knows intimately well.

The Spirit Bomb technique was introduced during Dragon Ball Z's Saiyan saga as one of the techniques Goku had learned from King Kai to fight against Vegeta and Nappa. Vegeta was the first major foe the Spirit Bomb was used on, and although it was messier than Goku had predicted, it's a fun kind of full circle moment showing how much Vegeta has grown over the years.

The newest chapter sees Vegeta trying to separate Moro's energy the more he absorbs it, but instead Piccolo gives him the idea to use the technique in reverse and collect all of their ki instead. Gathering all of their powers along with Goten, Trunks, and those still on Dende's lookout, Vegeta forms a ball of energy like the Spirit Bomb and throws it at Goku to power him back up.

This isn't the exact same thing as it's not a technique needed to be used by someone with a pure heart, nor does it have the same destructive power, but at its core Vegeta ended up using a Spirit Bomb. Together with the fact he trained on Yardrat like Goku once did, it seems like Vegeta's becoming more like Goku than he might realize.

But what do you think of Vegeta's new Spirit Bomb like technique? Is it a good showcase of how far Vegeta has come over the years?