Dragon Ball Super Goes Viral After New Report Reveals IRL Galaxy Killer

Dragon Ball has become a worldwide phenomenon in the Dragon Ball Super era, but this latest development proves just how mainstream it has truly become. After news began to circulate that scientists are investigating something that is killing off entire galaxies in far reaches of the universe, Dragon Ball Super fans instantly started to suspect that we are seeing first evidence of our Universe’s Destroyer God at work! After all, what is the purpose of Lord Beerus and the other Destroyers in Dragon Ball Super lore, if not to prune the universe like a bonsai tree, but deciding which pieces of a universe must be removed for the greater good?

The NY Post reported on galactic destruction phenomenon that’s currently occurring, which now has scientists scrambling for explanation. The project is being led by Canadian scientists, and is named the “Virgo Environment Traced in Carbon Monoxide survey, or VERTICO. It will reportedly “investigate how galaxies can be killed off by their own environment.” The project currently has a team of 30 experts that will “map molecular hydrogen gas in the galaxies because this is the fuel used to make stars.” The team will use the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) telescope to “map stars being made in our nearest galaxy cluster, the Virgo Cluster,” which contains up to 2,000 galaxies.

The goal of all this is for scientists to better understand how Galaxy environments dictate the birth and death of galaxies. Of course, they probably won’t be looking as far as Grand Zeno’s palace for that answer – but perhaps they need to? Because while there is a lot scientific lingo for how these galaxies live and die, who’s to say that it’s not just the physical explanation for what a Destroyer’s Hakai attack does, or how Grand Zeno actually unmakes a universe? As Dragon Ball has proven, advanced science and magic really do go hand-in-hand in the universal order.

If nothing else, Dragon Ball fans are having a great time with this, and spreading a little scientific awareness ain’t a bad thing…

