Dragon Ball Super Reveals Gohan Beast's Second Appearance

One of the biggest moments of the latest Dragon Ball Super movie was Gohan learning a new transformation in "Gohan Beast". Using this new form to wipe Cell Max from the face of the Earth, fans wondered whether or not the Beast would be unleashed in the near future of the shonen series. Luckily, Dragon Ball Super wasted little time in bringing back Gohan's most powerful form as Chapter 101 features the second appearance of the transformation that helped to defeat the Red Ribbon Army.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 101, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The first chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga sees Goten and Trunks renewing their efforts as the city's biggest superheroes. Surprisingly, the sons of Goku and Vegeta are approached by Carmine, the former number two for the Red Ribbon Army who survived the events of the latest film. Ironically enough, Carmine is aiming to have Goten and Trunks defeat Gohan in a fight, not realizing that the two young superheroes are quite close with the Red Ribbon Army's strongest opponent. Coming face-to-face with Gohan, Carmine inadvertently releases the "Beast".

Gohan Beast Returns

Gohan shows, that despite only having the transformation for a relatively short amount of time, he can transform in the blink of an eye given the proper motivation. Seeing Carmine as a threat to Pan, Gohan unleashes his Beast form before pausing as he realizes that Goten and Trunks have been suckered into following the new leader of the Red Ribbon Army. As he returns to his regular state, Gohan finds himself coming face-to-face with a familiar character.

The latest chapter ends with Goku teleporting back to Earth from Beerus' planet, wanting to see Gohan Beast in action for himself. While Goku and Vegeta were busy sparring when Gohan first achieved Beast, they are now able to sense his ki from quite far away and are making sure to see the form in person. Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro have yet to confirm what the next storyline for the manga series will be, but the possibility now arises that Gohan and Goku might have a match of their own.

Who do you think will come out on top in a fight between Ultra Instinct and Gohan Beast? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.