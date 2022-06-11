Dragon Ball: Gohan's New Form Almost Looked Totally Different

On August 19th, anime fans in North America and a number of other countries outside of Japan are slated to dive into the world of Dragon Ball Super and in doing so, will see some big changes for both Gohan and Piccolo as they fight against the latest incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army. In a recent interview, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Akira Toriyama, further explored Gohan's newest transformation and how he had originally thought that "Gohan Beast" should have had a far more terrifying look than the one that many fans have come to know.

Gohan has been a fundamental character since his introduction in the first episode of Dragon Ball Z, becoming the first Z-Fighter to attain Super Saiyan 2 and working to master his own transformation in his "Ultimate" form. While the promotional material for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showed that Gohan was diving into both his Super Saiyan transformation, as well as his mystic form, it seems that the rage of the son of Goku has given him a new transformation once again in his new "Beast" form. While fans of the Shonen franchise still are unclear when, or if, Gohan will show off this transformation in the future of Dragon Ball Super.

In a recent interview, creator Akira Toriyama shared with fans that he originally had a much different form in mind for Gohan's newest transformation, with the change in power originally giving Goku's son a far creepier look than what we've seen from the Z-Fighter in the past:

"Gohan's had quite a few transformations in the past, but this time he needed to awaken to a new one. Gohan has achieved his own unique evolution, based on the sort of awakenings he had as a boy. I've even named this transformation Son Gohan Beast, in the sense that the wild beast within has awakened. For the design, I tried drawing him with a scary face and place skin, but somehow, this didn't feel like Gohan."

Via Herms98