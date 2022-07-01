Dragon Ball Super Art Celebrates Cell with Ukiyo Makeover

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to bring back the Red Ribbon Army, following the destruction of the criminal organization with the death of Dr. Gero in Dragon Ball Z and a young Goku breaking down the collection of criminals in the original series. To no surprise, fans have been theorizing for quite some time that the biological nightmare Cell will have a role to play, despite not having made a comeback following his death at the hands of Gohan, with one fan artist known for their classical makeovers recreating the many forms of the DBZ villain.

Without going too deep into spoiler territory for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, the return of the Red Ribbon Army will certainly come back to bite the Z-Fighters in a number of different ways. Cell as a villain has been quite lacking from the sequel series, Dragon Ball Super, with the arcs of the latest series focusing on villains such as Frieza and Majin Buu. With the current arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga diving into the past of the Saiyans via the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it doesn't seem that the original Cell will be clawing his way back from the afterlife.

Fan Artist Justin96636 has added yet another classical makeover to his roster of re-imaginings within the Dragon Ball universe, creating a wild new scene that combines all the forms of Cell while giving the creation of Dr. Gero a major new aesthetic in the process:

Chien Chih Kang art work-Dragon ball ukiyoe style 2022 pic.twitter.com/7JbH5SozNz — 簡志剛 (@Justin96636) June 24, 2022

As it stands, Piccolo and Gohan have been confirmed to receive new transformations in this upcoming film, proving that the movie is set to change the power structure within the universe of the Z-Fighters. While the next arc of the manga hasn't been confirmed at this point, we would be surprised if the events of Super Hero have something of an effect on the upcoming tales of Goku and his friends.

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in North America this August, the future of the Dragon Ball Super television series is still anyone's guess, though they definitely have plenty of material to pull from whenever it does decide to hit the small screen once again.

What do you think of this new take on Cell?