Dragon Ball Creator Reveals the Biggest Challenge With Piccolo's New Form

Warning! Massive spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super's newest feature film is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and the creator behind it all has revealed the surprisingly biggest challenge when it came to designing Piccolo's new form for the movie! Although the promotional materials thus far have been holding back on fully revealing the movie ahead of its worldwide launch, now that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a month into its run overseas, Toei Animation has unleashed much of the secrets behind its big new forms, fights, and surprises fans see in action with the new movie.

One of these secrets turned out to be a brand new form for Piccolo. While there was a transformation revealed in the promotional materials for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, now that the film is out fans have discovered that there was actually a huge new transformation for the fighter during the climactic finale of the film overall. Series creator Akira Toriyama revealed his thoughts about the new form to the film's official Twitter actually (as noted by @Herms98 on Twitter) and explained that he had some troubles with actually visualizing the transformation.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

"Since he doesn't have any hair to stick straight up, I tried making him really buff instead," Toriyama explained as he went through the process of creating Orange Piccolo for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As for why Piccolo ended up orange, Toriyama revealed that it was because it was too tough at first to tell he had transformed, "But I figured on its own this would it kinda hard to tell he had transformed, so I also made him orange, although there are probably still times when it's hard to tell the difference between this and his normal form."

Toriyama then reflected on the transformation itself, but is ultimately happy that this is what brings Piccolo to the level of Goku and the other fighters, "Maybe I should've made it a bit more over the top, but personally I'm just happy that he's finally obtained battle power on par with Goku and co. Doesn't the name 'Orange Piccolo' sound like something he'd come up with? Since Piccolo's not good at naming things."

