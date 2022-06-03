Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Piccolo's Actors Talk Their Anime Success

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is slated to move the camera from focusing directly on Goku and Vegeta and instead highlight Piccolo and Gohan as the pair of Z-Fighters fight against new androids from the Red Ribbon Army. In building up to the movie which will hit Japan on June 11th, a roundtable was held with the voice actors that bring the stars of Super Hero to life, who have been a part of the Shonen franchise for decades as they dive into their secrets of success.

Both Nozawa and Furakawa have been playing their respective parts in Akira Toriyama's series for quite some time, with each beginning in the 1980s and following their characters throughout the three anime series, to say nothing of countless movies, spin-offs, video games, and everything in-between. To start, Masako Nozawa was asked what the secrets to her health are, considering that she is currently 85 years old and has shown no signs of retiring from playing the role of Son Goku any time soon. Her answer had her stating that she "takes each day as it comes" and "not to sweat the small stuff".

Twitter User Herms 98 shared the responses from both Nozawa and Furukawa, with the two voice actors for Dragon Ball Super showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, with the pair set to team up this summer once again as Masako also plays the role of Son Gohan:

Kamiya notes how Nozawa has a daily routine where she practices saying every syllable in the Japanese language. Nozawa explains that while she never skips a day, sometimes when it seems like a pain she’ll just rush through them, so that they all jumble together. pic.twitter.com/icwyjxL4T3 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 1, 2022

Furukawa doesn’t have any daily routines like this per se, but he explains how each day he tries to emphasize with someone else’s pain or joy. Otherwise, he’ll became too arrogant and self-absorbed. pic.twitter.com/ImG2Leujc9 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 1, 2022

As the voice of Piccolo explains, the Namekian's voice actor tries to relate to the pain and joy of others, whilst also attempting to not become "too arrogant and self-absorbed" at the same time. With this upcoming movie in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Piccolo is slated to finally get a new transformation at his disposal, which just might put the green-skinned Z-Fighter on an even playing field with the likes of Goku and Vegeta for the first time in decades.

