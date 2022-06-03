Dragon Ball Super Cast Explores Vegeta And Bulma's Relationship

✖

Dragon Ball doesn't claim to be a romantic series by any means, but enough of its heroes have found love to float the pitch. Goku and Chi-Chi started the trend with their marriage, and now everyone from Krillin to Android 17 has found love. Of course, one of its most famous couples is Vegeta x Bulma, and now the anime's cast is sharing a surprising fact about the spouses with fans.

The stars opened up about the situation in a recent interview ahead of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It was there Masako Nozawa (Goku) and Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo) recalled some of the franchise's most memorable moments. At one point, the chat turned to Vegeta, and Nozawa confessed she was surprised when Vegeta and Bulma got together.

According to the Dragon Ball actress, she was so surprised that Nozawa spoke with Hiromi Tsuru about the relationship. The late-actress oversaw Bulma in the anime, and Nozawa asked Tsuru why Bulma would ever get with Goku's rival. It turns out not even Tsuru knew as she stressed the romance wasn't her call, and the star wasn't alone in her confusion. Toru Furuya, the actor behind Yamcha, went so far as to ask series creator Akira Toriyama himself. Apparently, he wanted to know why Bulma did not marry Yamcha, but all that drama is now water under the bridge.

After all, Vegeta and Bulma have been together for years now. The two have two children together, and while Bulma may not be a skilled martial artist, her intellect is plenty deadly. Over the years, Vegeta has shown just how much he values his wife despite his stony facade. But back in the day, well – it seems the Dragon Ball cast didn't approve of their romance one bit!

HT – Herms98