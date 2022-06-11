Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero TV Spot Highlights The Ultimate Tag-Team

✖

Goku and Vegeta might have been the focal points throughout most of Dragon Ball Super, but the upcoming film in the Shonen franchise is handing off the reins to Gohan and Piccolo to take on a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army. With the movie set to hit theaters in Japan on June 11th, new promotional material is hitting the internet at a rapid pace, and a new television spot has featured Gohan and Piccolo teaming up once again.

As it stands, Piccolo has been featured in the lead-up to the movie sporting a brand new transformation that apparently sees the Namekian "unleashing his potential" and changing the color of his skin from a dark green to a slight yellowish-green color, while also removing the lines from his arms. While fans have dubbed this new form "Piccolo Smooth", we have yet to see how Piccolo is able to gain this new transformation and just how strong it will make the Z-Fighter in comparison to the likes of Gohan, Goku, and Vegeta. Needless to say, it seems that Piccolo and Gohan are going to need all the help they can get when it comes to Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 of the Red Ribbon Army.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared the brief new television clip that not only shows us how Piccolo gives Gohan his new fit for the film but also sees them fighting alongside one another once again to take on the Red Ribbon Army and their destructive new androids made by the pint-sized scientist, Dr. Hedo:

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO – 15 seconds PV (Part 3) pic.twitter.com/59DYQeP8rC — Hype (@DbsHype) June 2, 2022

Currently, the next animated chapter in the lives of the Z-Fighters is set to hit theaters globally at some point this summer, though a specific release date outside of Japan has yet to be revealed. Rest assured, if you want to go into the movie completely blind, you may want to avoid social media as it's a surefire bet that spoilers will be running rampant when the movie hits the East later this month.

What do you think of this new television spot for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.