Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Adorable New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to see Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, with the criminal organization returning from the grave with new androids in tow. While the next movie in the Shonen franchise still has plenty of questions that have yet to be answered, a new television spot shows us the more adorable side of the film as Piccolo continues to be a part of the Son family.

Since material began arriving for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Toei has been clear that Gohan and Piccolo would be the stars of the show this time around, with the movie also taking the opportunity to throw in a number of characters from the franchise who didn't make an appearance during the previous film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. With the likes of Goten, Trunks, Pan, Krillin, and several others set to make an appearance, the Z-Fighters will need all the help that they can get when it comes to defeating the new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army and their two new androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. While the preview footage has shown Shonen fans plenty of material, there are still a number of questions surrounding the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero released the new television spot online, giving us an idea of Piccolo's daily life, as well as giving viewers a look at the inside of the Namekian's house with the green-skinned Z-Fighter having a chair that looks quite similar to his Demon King days in the original series:

The biggest rumor surrounding the film that will hit globally this summer is that the movie is a stealth vehicle to bring back Cell, one of the only villains that haven't been brought back to Dragon Ball Super from the days of Dragon Ball Z. One of the Easter Eggs in a recent television spot sees Gohan studying a book about "insects", with Cell holding several characteristics that are definitely "bug-like" and certainly having more than a few ties with the Red Ribbon Army.

