‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React to Goku Black’s Dub Debut

The Dragon Ball Super Dub series just entered the “Future Trunks Saga” this past week, and the opening chapter ended with the reveal that the new saga’s “Big Bad” is none other than an evil version of Goku, who is known in Dragon Ball lore as “Goku Black.” While the main Dragon Ball Super sub and Japanese series have already blown through the Future Trunks Saga’s story of Goku Black’s reign of terror (and convoluted origin story), fans of the dub are just experiencing this massive twist for the first time, and they’re having some pretty impassioned responses:

Here’s the final 30 seconds of the NEW #DragonBallSuper English dub premier of the Future Trunks Arc – Goku Black is revealed

RT If you are hyped for this arc pic.twitter.com/us1mo4Q78n — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) January 21, 2018



And of course the loveable guy you’re all familiar with—he sure looks happy to see us 😳 Who exactly is Goku Black, the mysterious villain from the future? You probably already knew this, but he’s voiced by @seanschemmel! pic.twitter.com/sTVko1t43v — Funimation @ SuperSaiyanShowdown (@FUNimation) January 16, 2018

//I gotta say, Goku Black’s new English Dubbed voice in the series is really damn good. — Professor Ozpin (@Wizardofozpin22) January 22, 2018



Unpopular Opinion:

I like the more direct interpretation of Goku Black and his subtle voice change, and I’d argue that, if I watched the dub, I’d probably prefer it. https://t.co/NIm03V8DQ3 — コルビー + Soulace (@Sou3ace) January 22, 2018



The accent for rose is based on what the actor who is playing zamasu decided. And since zamasu is inside goku black as more of zamasu dominates the character, more of the accent comes out. Neither of us are attempting a “true” british accent. — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) January 21, 2018



Most of the “controversy” comes from the fact thatSean Schemmel did earlier takes on the Goku Black dub voice, in the Dragon Ball video games Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 and Dragon Ball FighterZ. As you can hear below, Schemmel’s Goku Black voice was much different in the games, but Schemmel said at the time that it was a work in progress that would change for the Dub anime:

I’ve spent this entire week in Texas recording Goku, Goku Black and Rosé. I am confident these eps are gonna be off the hook! I can’t wait to hear the final mix! #exhausted #youallwillloveit! — Sean Schemmel (@SeanSchemmel) December 15, 2017



How do YOU feel about Goku Black’s new Dub voice? Does it sound right to your ears?

Dragon Ball Super Dub airs Saturday nights @ 10:30/9:30c on Toonami (Cartoon Network).