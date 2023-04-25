New Dragon Ball x Uniqlo Collab Details the Manga's Arcs

Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and it has collected all sorts of arcs in that time. From Goku's first adventure as a kid to the Cell's Games, it is safe to say the series has done a lot. Now, Uniqlo is ready to recount that history as it has a new Dragon Ball line in the works. The collection tells the story of Dragon Ball by its arcs, so fans can represent their favorite moments from the past.

As you can see below, the new line of t-shirts at Uniqlo are all about Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. The collection is appropriately named 'History of Dragon Ball' and there are seven shirts in total. Each of them represents a different arc from the manga, and the designs are entirely sick.

The first arc adapted is Goku's Boyhood arc which is the very first one in Dragon Ball. The storyline uses a white shirt with a young Goku and Bulma on the front. Of course, the back features a larger design, and it shows the friends riding on one of Bulma's classic bikes. As for the second shirt, the orange top is dedicated the Tenkaichi Budokai arc, and it brings Krillin into the mix.

The next shirt moves to Dragon Ball Z and features the series' logo as it takes on the Saiyan arc. This means the cobalt top features Vegea. The fourth Uniqlo shirt moves to Frieza as the tyrant is pictured with Goku for their self-titled arc. The Android arc brings the Red Ribbon villains to life in shirt number five while shirt six pairs Goku and Gohan for the Cell arc. And finally, Buu get his own purple top for the Majin But arc.

As you can see, this new Uniqlo line is dope, and it retells the history of Dragon Ball. This line is only slated for Japan at the moment, but fans are hoping the collection heads overseas before long. Right now, you can purchase shirts individually in Japan or splurge on a Complex Box Set of the line. The full collection costs over $80 USD and comes in a collectible box modeled after a Dragon Ball manga omnibus.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball collection at Uniqlo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Sora News 24