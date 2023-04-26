Dragon Ball Super Fans Spot Missing Broly Detail in Manga's New Chapter

The Dragon Ball Super manga has been making its way through its own version of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and fans couldn't help but notice a curious missing detail with Broly's big debut in the latest chapter of the manga! While the Dragon Ball Super manga has briefly addressed the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the fighter himself has yet to make his own debut in the actual pages of the series. That's why it was an exciting prospect to see Broly making his full introduction to the Dragon Ball Super manga for the current Super Hero arc.

Dragon Ball Super's manga is now working through its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and the newest chapter of the series officially introduced Broly to the manga's canon as he and Goku have begun training on Beerus' planet (ahead of Goku's potential rematch with the now beyond god level powered Black Frieza). But it seems like Broly's missing a key aspect of himself as fans notice that with the final cliffhanger from Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter, Broly's missing his scar:

Toyotaro forgot Broly's scar in case you haven't seen it mentioned a million times in the last 24 hours. Lol. pic.twitter.com/ZLKF3Pf3lt — The Scholar (@SaiyanScholarGT) April 21, 2023

DBS: What is Broly Missing?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 picks up with the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc as Broly and Goku are now sparring on Beerus' planet. Goku mentions that Broly's getting stronger while managing to get his anger under control, and it seems like Goku has started fighting his old foe as a new way to help himself get stronger in order to take on Frieza again in the future. And while the Dragon Ball Super manga gives us a full version of this Goku and Broly match, the final page seems to miss the scar across Broly's cheek.

It's not the most notable error in the world, but it's something that fans can't help but notice considering it's so prominently displayed at the final panel of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 92 overall. Couple this with the fact that Broly's calling Goku "Son Goku" rather than Kakarot now, and fans couldn't help but notice that this fun piece was missing.

Did you notice Broly's scar was missing too? Does it hinder Broly's introduction to the manga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Dragon Ball Super in the comments!