Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 Promo Sets Up Goku vs. Gohan

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for the release of its next major chapter, and the first look at what's to come is setting up for a new fight between Goku and Gohan! Dragon Ball Super recently brought its adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie's events to an end, and the previous chapter of the manga started a new epilogue in which Gohan still has access to his Gohan Beast form. But unlike during the movie, Gohan's use of this new form has finally gotten the attention of Goku and Vegeta, who are very curious as to Gohan's new strength.

Goku and Vegeta missed out on the fight against Cell Max during the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc as they were training on Beerus' planet, and thus had been curious about the fact that Gohan was teased to have become stronger than them thanks to this fight. With Gohan activating his Gohan Beast form once more, Goku ended up back on Earth with the end of the previous chapter for a sudden family reunion. The first look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 is teasing Goku's curiosity. Check it out as spotted by @DbsHype on X:

Dragon Ball Super CH102 First Draft.



More release: Feb 14th, 10AM JST pic.twitter.com/76zNm4xzmn — Hype (@DbsHype) February 12, 2024

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 will be officially releasing on Tuesday, December 20th and will be available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The first look at this next chapter sees Goku remarking on how Gohan's ki has grown and changed, and given what fans know about Goku, it likely won't be long before father and son are training once more and testing the limits of their new respective powers. It's going to be even more necessary if Black Frieza is brought back into the series for the next arc.

It's still unclear as to what Dragon Ball Super has planned for its next arc as the building blocks are still being laid for what's next. Black Frieza remains the biggest threat, but another villain could easily pop up in the interim while fans wait to see that big confrontation. But this could also tease Gohan's greater involvement in future fights thanks to this new form, so we'll see how this shakes out.

Do you want to see a full fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!