Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 Preview Released

Dragon Ball Super is setting the stage for its next major arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next chapter of the manga with an early look at Chapter 102! Dragon Ball Super recently wrapped up the arc adapting the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and the previous chapter of the series took the first step into a new epilogue wrapping up some of the threads lingering from the film. As the manga gets ready for its next actual arc, it seems like fans will be treating to a big fight between father and son.

Dragon Ball Super's manga picked up from where the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie left off as both Goku and Vegeta figure out that Gohan has unlocked a powerful new form that might have actually surpassed. The end of the previous chapter saw Goku heading back to Earth because he's curious about Gohan's new power, and the first look at Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 teases that the father and son will be leading to a new fight between the two testing their new limits. Check out the drafts for the first few pages of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 below as spotted by @DbsHype on X.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 Drafts (2/2) pic.twitter.com/V3YmhIdsGH — Hype (@DbsHype) February 14, 2024

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 102 will be officially releasing on Tuesday, December 20th and will be available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The next chapter is teasing that Goku will be immediately challenging Gohan to a new fight, so it won't be long before we get to see how Gohan Beast fares against Ultra Instinct Goku. It's been quite a while since the two have sparred, and it seems like their new forms could potentially help take the two of them to a necessary new level for what's ahead.

There's still the threat of Black Frieza out there as the strongest warrior in the universe, and there are potentially even more threats that could end up popping up in whatever shape the next arc of the series takes. It's yet to be confirmed what the next arc of the manga will be, but it will be fully original when it debuts.

What do you want to see in Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!