‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Secret About Goku and Toppo’s First Match

Beating Goku in battle is not easy. Over the years, few Dragon Ball characters have one-upped the Saiyan during a fight, but Toppo managed to get on that list in Dragon Ball Super. Goku lost to the Pride Trooper during a exhibition match a while back, but there is more to the fight than fans think.

After all, the series did just reveal new details about Goku and Toppo’s first fight.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, fans watched as Goku recruited his team for the Tournament of Power. The fate of Universe 7 is on the line now, and the Saiyan wants his team to be packed with tough fighters. When Goku gets the idea to bring Freeza onto the squad, the hero faces resistance as no one wants to work with the villain. So, Goku decides to let his friends in on a secret.

“To tell you the truth, I had a chance to fight a guy from Universe 11,” Goku said, revealing his short match with Toppo to everyone. “And I lost.”

Naturally, everyone was shocked by Goku’s admission, but fans got a surprise of their own. After a moment, Vegeta asked Goku if he had used his full strength during the fight.

“Not really,” Goku reveals, “but it looks like there’s someone even stronger than the guy I lost to in his universe.” If Universe 7 wants to win, they will have to put aside their feelings and fight with Freeza even if he is evil. The guy is a villain, but he is strong, and that is what Goku’s team needs.

So, not only did Goku finally tell his friends about his meeting with Toppo, but he confirmed he took on the guy half-heartedly. However, Toppo seemed to know about Goku’s drive when they fought. After the Saiyan lost, Toppo went to see Goku and chat.

“Never let your guard down during the real thing,” Toppo said. “If I hadn’t been able to counter that attack, I don’t know if I could’ve won.”

When the Tournament of Power gets underway in the manga, fans will get to see what a real match between Goku and Toppo would look like. The Saiyan may have only have eyes for Jiren, but the Pride Trooper leader is no pushover. The anime recently unveiled the fighter’s terrifying God of Destruction form, and fans have to admit even Goku would blanche at the sight.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you still surprised by Toppo's strength?