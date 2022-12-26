Dragon Ball Super Updates Fans on Goku and Vegeta After Frieza Loss

Dragon Ball Super left fans on one of the huge cliffhangers yet when Frieza suddenly appeared and easily defeated Goku and Vegeta, and the newest chapter of the series has provided a much needed update on the two fighters as they train for an upcoming rematch! The Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end with the shocking reveal that Frieza had actually made himself the stronger fighter in the universe when he trained in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber. As a result, Frieza unlocked a powerful new form with which he took out both Goku and Vegeta with a single blow.

This naturally left Goku and Vegeta frustrated at the fact that one of their biggest foes had easily overpowered the two of them and is now gearing up for his next big return to action, and the newest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga revealed that they are now entirely focused on training on Beerus' planet in order to catch up with Black Frieza's new strength as fast as they possibly can. Meaning they are leaving Earth alone for now.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Next for Goku and Vegeta?

Dragon Ball Super's current "Super Hero" arc is now filling in the blanks between the manga's canon and the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film. Taking place some time before the movie's events, this update for the two fighters reveals why Goku and Vegeta refuse to leave Beerus' planet during their training in the movie as they are currently focused on getting as strong as possible (and as fast as possible) for a rematch against Frieza's new power.

Much like in the movie, the manga revealed in Chapter 88 that Goten and Trunks have become full on defenders while the rest of Earth's citizens shape themselves up to take on the next major threat. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not Black Frieza will make his move within this arc, but this update teases that Goku and Vegeta will be ready for when that happens.

What are you hoping to see from Goku and Vegeta's rematch against Black Frieza?