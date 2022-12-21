Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines

Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!

WARNING: Mild SPOILERS Follow!

In the first chapter of Dragon Ball Super's new "Super Hero" arc, we get the new status quo for the series, which helps orient us in space and time.

How Dragon Ball Super's New Arc Connects The Movies and Manga

(Photo: Toei Animation)

The first thing that Dragon Ball Super's new Super Hero Arc establishes is that the story is set after the events of the previous manga arc, "Granolah The Survivor", which ended with the massive reveal of a new threat to the galaxy: Black Freeza. This new Super Hero arc begins by telling us that Goku and Vegeta are hanging out on Lord Beerus's Planet, training themselves to eventually battle Black Freeza.

Meanwhile, back on Earth, it's made equally clear that this new "Super Hero" story arc takes place after the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, as many of the characters from that film show up in the manga story, clearly living in the new status quo the movie set for them. That includes Dr. Hedo, who is working for Capsule Corp, but is revealed to still be up to some shady schemes, using corpses as fodder for his robotic experiments. Goten and Gohan (the main focus of the new story arc, so far) are also clearly still in their teenage forms from the Super Hero movie, making this story of direct continuation what the film started.

Why Dragon Ball Super's Continuity Matters

The Dragon Ball franchise has a longstanding tradition of having both clear canonical storylines, as well as non-canon story arcs and/or films. That approach was fine in the Dragon Ball Z era, as Dragon Ball's popularity was much more niche, and the concept of big franchise universes didn't really exist. Needless to say, that has all changed in the last decade: Dragon Ball has become a worldwide phenomenon, and the series has been trying to clean-up its continuity as a result.

The problem is that Dragon Ball's rise to popularity was never regulated: certain characters and/or elements of non-canon stories and/or films became more famous and iconic than canonized stories. A clear example is Broly – a character introduced in a non-canon Dragon Ball Z film, who grew to be so iconic the franchises couldn't ignore him and brought him back for several additional films, finally adapting him into canon with a rebooted origin story in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

It's clear that Toei, Akira Toriyama, Toyotaro and the entire Dragon Ball team are now committed to sewing together the franchise into one shared continuity – the question is, will fans find that Marvel approach more satisfying?

Dragon Ball Super's new manga arc is free to read online.