‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Goku and Vegeta Prepare Each Other for Death

Dragon Ball Super‘s newest villain, Planet Eater Moro, has been the deadliest foe Goku and Vegeta have faced in the series yet because he continues to tap into a mystical magic that they can’t figure out. They’ve been beaten by him so badly that as he approaches them for one more battle in the latest chapter, Goku and Vegeta have a solemn conversation in which they prepare themselves for death.

Life threatening foes have been in the series time and time again, but this particular conversation in Chapter 47 of the manga shows another side of Vegeta as he and Goku face what seems to be a certain doom.

After failing to hide from Moro when he senses the location of the final Dragon Ball, Goku and Vegeta have no choice but to fight. They have not fully recovered from their previous Moro beating where he completely drained their ki and left them for dead. But Goku realizes that he has no choice but to fight. Before Vegeta heads outside, he asks the Namekian elder whether or not they are still holding a grudge against him for his actions during the Namek saga.

After this, Vegeta remains contemplative as he and Goku wait on top of a stone pillar waiting for Moro to arrive. Vegeta tells Goku that if Goku survives the upcoming fight, Goku should make restoring Namek to its prime his top priority. Goku’s confused by this, but accepts what could be Vegeta’s dying request. Though there are more complications as they realize it’s going to take a miracle for them to make it out of the fight alive.

The two then realize they have no other choice but to fight, and charge up the remaining bit of their energy. This physically strains them, and they share a melancholy smile as they prepare to take on Moro and head into what could be their final fight. But the miracle they mention soon comes as the Galactic Patrol’s Merus and Majin Buu soon show up to shake things up.

So while Goku and Vegeta’s death may not be in their immediate future, this scene between the two in which they prepare each other for death certainly hits right in the feels. It’s a rare emotional moment between the two that brings them closer together, and definitely makes Moro seems a lot more serious of a threat.

