Dragon Ball: This Grandma Is Going Viral for Her Goku Impression

When it comes to Dragon Ball, the franchise has welcomed all sorts of talent to its roster. Of course, there are only a special few who have given Goku his voice, and Masako Nozawa has become the hero's keeper as she has voiced the boy since day one. And now, a precious granny is going viral after given her impression on the Saiyan.

The whole thing went live on TikTok thanks to the user otacraft. It was there the Japanese user filmed his grandma giving her take on Goku from Dragon Ball, and well over a million people have given the video a like.

This lovely woman has never heard of Dragon Ball but sounds almost identical to Goku! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6VG5gVIBk0 — Drabaz (@DrabazDoug) July 2, 2021

As you can see above, the cute video shows the granny as otacraft asks if she knows about Dragon Ball. It turns out the older lady has no clue about the series, but she is willing to give Goku a voice. The boy goes on to give the lady lines from Goku when he was just a kid, and her impression of the boy is spot on.

While her performance is different from Nozawa, the granny's youthful reading is impressive to say the least. This video goes to show that no one can voice Goku like an older woman can, and that is often the case for shonen icons. In Japanese and English, the voice of Luffy on One Piece is handled by the women, and the same goes for Naruto Uzumaki.

As for Goku, his vocal history varies depending on the Dragon Ball dub you listen to. In Japan, Nozawa has overseen Goku since he was just a boy, and she continues to perform as the hero to this day. In English, several actors have played Goku like Ian James Corlett and Peter Kelamis though Sean Schemmel is best-known for bringing the Saiyan to life.

