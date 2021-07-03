Dragon Ball Z Tattoo Perfectly Captures The History of Vegeta

✖

The story of Vegeta is most assuredly one of the most interesting parts of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise, and one Dragon Ball fan has been able to capture the glory of the Prince of the Saiyans by getting a tattoo that encompasses most of the major events in his life. While Dragon Ball Super has seen the Saiyan Prince change astronomically since the early days of Dragon Ball Z where he was trying to destroy the world instead of save it, it's clear that the core tenants and pride of the Z Fighter has remained the same.

Currently, in the pages of the manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc is diving into the past of the Saiyan Race and their destructive nature while working beneath the alien despot Freeza. With Vegeta and his kin destroying the planet Cereal, the intergalactic bounty hunter Granolah has an ax to grind with the Prince of the Saiyans and his rival Goku, going so far as to cut his life expectancy in order to become the strongest being in the universe. With Vegeta now training beneath the God of Destruction Beerus and learning to harness the energy known as Hakai, it will be interesting to see if the Saiyan Prince is able to score a victory against Granolah where Goku could not.

Instagram User Dirt.y Hairy shared this insane tattoo that is able to capture the entirety of the history of Vegeta with an amazing tattoo that portrays the Saiyan Prince's bust and incorporates his earlier years alongside the numerous levels of Super Saiyan that he has achieved:

Vegeta has been attempting to play catch up to Goku for quite some time, with the main Z Fighter's acquisition of Ultra Instinct creating a big new hurdle for the Saiyan Prince to overcome. While the anime took a hiatus following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, Vegeta has been gaining a number of major boosts thanks to his unique training under both Beerus and the Planet Yardrat, with the latter giving him the opportunity to learn Instant Transmission in the process.

What do you think of this insane Dragon Ball tattoo? Do you think Vegeta will ever be able to surpass Goku?